England win toss, bowling against Windies in third T20I

England win toss, bowling against Windies in third T20IWednesday, January 26, 2022
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – England won the toss and sent West Indies in to bat in the third Twenty20 International at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday.
The tourists have made five changes – including three debutants – for the encounter, with Phil Salt, George Garton, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills brought in.
Salt, Garton and Brook will make their T20I debuts while Livingstone gets his first game of the series and Mills returns after playing the opener but missing the second last weekend.
Moeen Ali will lead the side in the absence of Eoin Morgan who has injury concerns.
West Indies have made one change, replacing Odean Smith with Rovman Powell.
The five-match series is level 1-1 after West Indies won the opener by nine wickets and lost the second by one run.
TEAMS:
WEST INDIES – Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell
ENGLAND – Moeen Ali (captain), Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, George Garton, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley
