English-born goalie Dillon Barnes to make Boyz debut

English-born goalie Dillon Barnes to make Boyz debutFriday, June 11, 2021
NAGOYA, Japan — English-born goalkeeper Dillon Barnes is set to make his debut when the Reggae Boyz take on Japan's Olympic team in a friendly international at Toyota Stadium here on Saturday.
Kick off time is 1:30 pm (11:30 pm Friday Jamaica time).
The 25-year-old, who is on loan from Queens Park Rangers to League One Burton Albion, has been impressive in training with the Boyz in Japan, but did not figure in Monday's 1-1 draw with Serbia in Kobe.
Barnes played his youth career at Fulham before moving on to Colchester United. The 6ft 4in custodian has also had a loan spell with Scottish outfit Hibernian.
The starting line-up for Saturday's game, which will be played before 5,000 spectators at the fabulous 44,000-capacity Toyota Stadium, looks to be Barnes in goal; defenders Liam Moore, Curtis Tilt, Amari'i Bell and Oniel Fisher; midfielders Kevon Lambert, Devon Williams and Ravel Morrison, and attackers Blair Turgott, Kemal Malcolm and Javon East.
Sean Williams
