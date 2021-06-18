Enterprise Car Rental marks milestone with online competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In celebration of five years of operations in Jamaica, Enterprise Car Rental will be launching an interactive, online competition aimed at highlighting the beauty and diversity of the island. The series, entitled JaTube, will offer entrants an opportunity to showcase their talents by capturing eye grabbing visuals of Jamaica's rich and diverse culture.

“With overseas travel on a hiatus for now, many have turned to domestic tourism and 'staycations' for that well-needed escape and in the process, are quickly realising that 'the Rock' has so many places where we can all relax and reconnect at yaad,” Group Marketing Manager, Christina Taylor said.

“We are so fortunate to live in a country that is both visually spectacular and diverse with so much to offer from the outdoors including zip lining through tree canopies, to snorkelling amongst the coral reefs, rafting on the rivers to indulging in the unique flavours of the island's delicious cuisine. Jamaica is the perfect destination for exploration and our people are irrefutably some of the most talented visual artists in the world, so we thought why not connect the two, this is how the idea for JaTube was born.”

The JaTube competition was launched on June 4, where interested parties will be able to upload their photo entries until the June 21 deadline.

Taylor also advised, “There's no entry fee required and we're accepting multiple submissions from the same applicant, so you can enter as many times as you like with different photos.”

Entries will be reviewed and shortlisted by a panel of judges from the ATL Automotive and Enterprise team. The 14 finalists will then advance to the final round of the competition, where they will be assigned to one of Jamaica's 14 parishes and tasked with capturing a series of pictures that highlight the best the parish has to offer. Submissions will close at midnight on June 21, 2021. Each finalist will be provided with a day's rental car courtesy of Enterprise Jamaica.

The grand-prize winner will receive a weekend getaway for two at Sandals Resorts, $100,000, with the second and third runner-ups claiming a Samsung 49' full HD Smart TV, and a cash prize of $30,000, respectively.

“We're really eager to view the different interpretations of the island's beauty, but particularly excited to see the creativity and if there are any surprises in the mix. We think we'll receive great imagery of our various beaches, waterfalls, mountains and even the bustle of the city; all of which are stunning, but since beauty is in the eye of the beholder and can take on many different forms, we know above all we'll see submissions that are as diverse as the country itself and representative our culture,” Taylor continued.

Since arriving on Jamaican shores under the ATL Automotive Group in 2016, Enterprise Car Rental has established itself as the choice rent-a-car service available on the island. As a household name for frequent, business and leisure travellers as well as road trippers and more, the company is built on a simple, yet powerful set of beliefs. With that being said, a car rental from Enterprise Jamaica can be yours to explore this wonderful island, embark on adventures and create memories to last a life time.

For more information on Enterprise Jamaica's JaTube series, visit the online portal at – EnterpriseJamaicaMarketing@atlautomotive.com to upload your entries.