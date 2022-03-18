Entertainer Deep Jahi hospitalised

Entertainer Deep Jahi hospitalisedFriday, March 18, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Dancehall artiste Deep Jahi has been hospitalised with an undisclosed illness, one he hopes to make a full recovery from soon.
A post of himself lying in a hospital bed, an IV protruding from his hand, was enough to send his fans flooding the comments section with messages of concern.
"I don't want to share the exact nature of the sickness yet until mi fully recover, but this is something I have been battling with for over four years," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.
"Mi ah come on good right now and I am overwhelmed with joy to know that so many people reached out to me and are praying for me. I want to let them know that I will be coming back ten times stronger."
Following his post on Friday, fans immediately reacted with 'get well wishes', flooding the artiste's Instagram page with over 1000 comments. Among the well-wishers were producer Skatta Burrell (who would have been familiar with the artiste from his days on Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall), dancehall artiste Demarco and fellow talent competition contestant, Suspense.
The entertainer, known for his conscious and gritty lyrics, has solidified a decent following over the years with his conscious brand of music. He released an EP called 'Gifted' last year.
Born Rushane Sanderson, Deep Jahi is from St Mary. He shot to fame in 2012 when he won the Magnum King of Dancehall competition. Two years later, he won the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Festival Song competition.
He is best known for songs such as Divine, Highly Motivated, Life Goes On, Nuh Punching Bag, and Another Murder.
