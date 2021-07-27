Entertainment Ministry will provide guidance to industry — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says the ministry will continue to provide guidance and support to members of the entertainment industry who will have to make adjustments in light of the new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We have been making contact with various promoters as they make the necessary adjustments to their events in light of the Prime Minister's announcement. Most of the promoters we contacted since the announcement of the new measures have expressed their understanding of the situation and identified solutions to ensure that their events may go ahead in keeping with the rules. This includes rescheduling of activities,” Grange said in a statement today.

Several promoters have indicated that they will change the time and/or duration of their events to obey the new curfew orders.

“I want to commend event promoters across Jamaica for their understanding and seek their continued cooperation and compliance as we all do our part to reduce the spread of COVID,'' Grange said.

''I understand the financial challenges of the entertainment industry, but we're all aware of the current COVID-19 situation and the need to make the necessary adjustments to preserve lives and livelihoods,” she added.