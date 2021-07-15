Entertainment stocks lead JSE gains

KINGSTON, Jamaica — KLE Group Limited led gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The entertainment group's stock increased by 15.45 per cent to close at $1.27.

Another entertainment company Main Event Entertainment Group, also recorded double digit gains, advancing 11.80 per cent to close at $5.40. Meanwhile, Paramount Trading Limited rose 7.76 per cent to close at $1.25.

The biggest loser was Kingston Properties Limited, which declined by 17.37 per cent to close at $8.47.

In Thursday's trading session, JSE market activity resulted in the trading of 86 stocks of which 34 advanced, 36 declined and 16 traded firm.

The Jamaican dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 10,004,632 units valued at $55,605,876.96.

The US dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 1,203,958 units valued at $22,523.15.

TransJamaican Highway Limited was the volumes leader with 1,459,748 units, amounting to 14.59 per cent of the market volume.

Lumber Depot Limited, with 1,360,707 units changing hands, amounted to 13.60 per cent of the market volume; while JMMB Group Limited 7.50 per cent prefs with 1,011,840 units, amounted to 10.11 per cent of the market volume.