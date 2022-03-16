Entrepreneur promotes Christian faith through clothing

Offering graphic tees as its primary product, a Christian-faith inspired business aims to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ through scripture-inspired designs that allow consumers to fashionably promote God's word.

'Surely Goodness Apparel' (SGA) is the brainchild of Oprah Simpson that was inspired by her husband's favourite bible verse Psalm 23:6 – “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

Originally choosing a major at the University of the West Indies, in Accounting, Simpson made a bold decision to change her degree programme to Entrepreneurship.

“In 2016 while working as a business development and marketing assistant I was reminded of my desire to have my own business. I knew that I wanted it to be connected to my faith so it was a no brainer,” Simpson told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Since its establishment in 2019, SGA's product line has also included hats, acrylic key chains, stickers and custom design services from logos to matching family shirts.

“These items include scripture-inspired designs that allow persons to fashionably spread the word of God. We will also be including tote bags really soon,” explained Simpson.

“The most rewarding aspect has been hearing from customers about their experiences of sharing their faith simply because they were wearing an SGA shirt. This is the main aim of SGA, helping believers to wear and share their faith,” Simpson said.

The shirts serve diverse purposes such as encouraging Christian identity as seen in the “Made in the image of God” piece or stirring a convicting conversation with a non-believer which may be triggered by the “Saved by Grace” tee.

SGA has also allowed a community to be established where Simpson can connect with customers to such an extent that she has even been able to pray for persons that she has interacted with.

“Our faith should permeate every part of our culture, and so where we are inspired to create pieces that allow faith to be expressed in fashion, we are allowing Christian people to be able to bring fashion into the scope of their expression of faith,” Simpson told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Simpson has been careful in ensuring that she does not abuse her God-given gifts for her own self-interest but rather to steward it so that it provides sustenance for her family and spaces that God has positioned her to serve in.

The joy of running the business has not been void of challenges since Simpson had to acquire skills in multiple fields critical for the successful management of the company. Immersing herself in graphic design, marketing, accounting and customer relations despite her limited knowledge of these areas has been difficult but extremely important.

Regardless, every mistake along the way is taken as a learning lesson that will propel SGA to reach greater heights, Simpson said.

Her entrepreneurial vision transcends Jamaican borders as the CEO strives to transform it into an international business.

“However, before this, I see SGA occupying its own storefront of even an office/warehouse space from which our pieces can be shipped,” said Simpson.