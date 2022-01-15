Equalisation Fund to fix flooding in Denham Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A resolution approved by the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation Council meeting on Tuesday, gives the Denham Town community hope that flooding problems caused by drain infrastructural blockages on King and Last streets may soon be resolved.

To prevent further damage in the community, the council approved a resolution for $46 million to be requested from the Equalisation Fund to effect urgent drainage works on King Street and Last Street.

Approximately $14.9 million will go towards drainage works on King Street and $31 million to fix the drainage system on Last Street.

The resolution was moved by Jamaica Labour Party Councillor for the Denham Town division, Jermaine Hyatt, who called for the scope of the Equalisation Fund to be broadened. Hyatt told the meeting that people had fallen into the drains.

Through the Equalisation Fund, 10 per cent of property tax receipts are distributed to the parish councils according to need.

Claudene Edwards