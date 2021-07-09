Errol Greene appointed regional director for SERHA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — High-profile public servant Errol Greene, OD, JP has been appointed regional director for the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA).

Greene officially assumed duties on Monday, July 5, 2021.

He has replaced Maureen Golding, who is now the technical director with responsibility for the health reform of regional authorities in the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Greene's responsibilities include overseeing 10 major hospitals and 92 health centres in the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas and St Catherine.

He has several years of experience in senior management and was the regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority from 2018 up to the time of his latest appointment. He also served as the CEO of the Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals.

Greene is the former Town Clerk of the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation (KSAC). He held that position from 1999 up to the time of his movement to the St Thomas Parish Council. In 2014, he was the immediate past president of the Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica and served as the board chairman of the Golden Age Home in Kingston. In addition, he is a justice of the peace for the parish of Kingston and was a recipient of the Governor General's Achievement Award.

During the official signing of the assumption of duties on Thursday, July 8, board chairman of SERHA, Wentworth Charles said Greene brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic vision, which is critical in advancing the region's ability to enhance patient care delivery and to meet the growing demand of the largest regional health authority.

“I welcome him and the board commits and gives full support,” Charles said.