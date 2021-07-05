Estimated $1 billion fix for Bull Bay flooding problem — Holness

BULL BAY, St Andrew — It will cost approximately $1 billion to address the issue of flooding in Bull Bay, St Andrew when there is sustained heavy rainfall in the area.

According to Member of Parliament, Juliet Holness, two options have been assessed — relocating residents or doing river training on the Chalky River in the area — and the cost estimates for both are the same.

“The estimate for both relocation and fixing (the river) is looking close to $1 billion. I am waiting on the (works) minister (Everald Warmington) who is taking it to cabinet to assess where we go from here,” Holness said during a tour of sections of the Bull Bay area during Sunday’s rains associated with Tropical Storm Elsa.

According to Holness, the residents will have to decide whether or not they will relocate, even though the residences are in danger of being flooded or washed away when there is persistent rain.

Holness revealed that Albion in St Thomas is presently being assessed for relocation of the residents. She also sought to manage their expectations.

“The area that we are looking at to relocate the individuals is actually Albion, St Thomas, but relocation is going to be costly.

“Persons have asked if they are relocated, will they be paid both for their houses and given a free house, the answer I am sure will be no. They have to be practical, but every effort is going to be made to ensure that they are safe,” Holness said.

Many of the houses in the area are built without the requisite approval from the relevant authorities and many are elaborate structures. Holness warned of the dangers of this practice.

“Once again I would like to encourage residents, it is obvious that there are some places you should not live and it doesn’t make sense that even though we really want somewhere to live, that we decide to occupy spaces that we know put our lives at risk,” she said.