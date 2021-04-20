Everton accuse rivals of 'preposterous arrogance' over Super League plan

Everton accuse rivals of 'preposterous arrogance' over Super League planTuesday, April 20, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP)— Everton have condemned the "preposterous arrogance" of the "big six" Premier League clubs who are involved in plans to set up a European Super League.
The club's neighbours Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham and six clubs from continental Europe in signing up for a breakaway competition.
Everton's board of directors on Tuesday issued a strongly worded statement, branding the rebels selfish and urging them to withdraw their proposals.
"Six clubs acting entirely in their own interests," it said. "Six clubs tarnishing the reputation of our league and the game.
"Six clubs choosing to disrespect every other club with whom they sit around the Premier League table."
Everton said the fierce backlash from fans was "understandable and deserved".
"This preposterous arrogance is not wanted anywhere in football outside of the clubs that have drafted this plan," it said.
"On behalf of everyone associated with Everton, we respectfully ask that the proposals are immediately withdrawn and that the private meetings and subversive practices that have brought our beautiful game to possibly its lowest-ever position in terms of trust end now."
A fan protest is planned outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Brighton later on Tuesday.
"These plans are the latest in an alarming and growing list of clandestine attempts from a small group of clubs whose actions would be wiping out close to 150 years of football's tradition, competition, and sporting progress through merit," Brighton said in a statement.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to host a meeting of football chiefs and fans' representatives on Tuesday to discuss the proposed new competition.
An emergency Premier League meeting involving the 14 clubs not involved in the Super League plans is also set to take place.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy