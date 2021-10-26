Ex-Klansman says plot to kill cop triggered him to split from gang

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A plot being hatched by Klansman gangsters to murder a top investigator of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (CTOC) was allegedly the main prompt for the main witness in the trial involving 33 alleged members of the St Catherine based gang to leave their ranks.

"I didn't want to be part of that, so I sent out a notice, I asked someone to contact the police. I didn't want to be part of this gang so I contact them and start to talk to them," the witness said during cross examination on Tuesday morning.

He claimed the plot to murder the investigator was being hatched in the holding area of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston, after he and his then cronies got arrested and were waiting to be brought into court to answer to the charge of being a member of a criminal organisation.

Witness number two who has been testifying from a remote location since the trial started in September said he grappled with feelings of fear as he knew turning against the gang could cost him his life and that of his family members.

He also said he started “drifting” from the Klansman after a friend of his who introduced him to the gang was killed.

According to the witness, being "scared" was the reason he held back some details from the police when giving his statement to them. He told the court that he had been more detailed in his testimony here because he now knew they knew who he was and there was no need to hold back.

-Alicia Dunkley-Willis