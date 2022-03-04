Ex-US banker jailed for four-months for fraud, role in Jamaica lottery scam

MASSACHUSETTS, USA – A former American bank employee on Thursday was sentenced to four months in a United States jail after pleading guilty to her role in two fraud conspiracies, one of which saw her transferring proceeds from a lottery scam to her cronies in Jamaica.

Russell Harris, 32, of Nantucket, Massachusetts, had pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October last year.

In addition to her four month's prison term, US District Court Judge Allison D Burroughs ordered Harris serve two years of supervised release, however, one year will be served in home confinement.

She was also ordered to pay US$161,038 in restitution and forfeiture of US$90,925.

According to a release on Thursday from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts, Harris engaged in two separate wire fraud conspiracies between

June 2014 and November 2018.

In the first case, Harris exploited her position at Nantucket Bank by obtaining "personally identifiable information" of a customer and then taking photographs of the victim's account information.

The woman then shared the details with her co-conspirators who attempted to transfer funds out of the customer's bank account without authorisation.

In the second conspiracy, the American woman assisted in the perpetuating a fraudulent lottery scheme which targeted approximately 13 victims.

The individuals, said the release, were contacted by co-conspirators by their phone and informed that they won large prizes.

But the payment of pre-pay taxes on their winnings was a requirement in order to receive their funds.

After making the initial payments, the individuals were advised that additional advance payments were required for expenses such as insurance, transportation or other international customs' fees.

Harris and her co-conspirators later transferred proceeds of the scheme to associates in Jamaica and in the United States, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Following a probe by the relevant authorities, Harris was arrested and charged.