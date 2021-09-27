Ex-cop found guilty of murdering St Mary entertainer Instaboss

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A former member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) was on Friday convicted of murdering an upcoming St Mary dancehall entertainer four years ago.

Oshane Thompson, a former police constable, was found guilty of murder by High Court judge, Justice Carolyn Tie-Powell, in the Home Circuit Court.

Thompson was charged in relation to the fatal shooting of Kriston Pearson at a party in Trinity, St Mary in May of 2017.

Pearson, who was a resident of Charles Town in St Mary and Exchange in Ocho Rios, St Ann, was popular known by his stage name 'Instaboss'.

In a statement on Monday, the Independent Commissions of Investigations (INDECOM) said during its probe, "it was reported that the deceased and the former police officer had an altercation which resulted in the shooting incident."

Thompson was a suspect in the incident and had been interviewed under caution by INDECOM.

Shortly after, according to INDECOM, he resigned from the police force and left the island for the United States.

Thompson was arrested by JCF officials on Thursday, August 30, 2018 upon his deportation to Jamaica. He was subsequently charged following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), the statement disclosed.

The judge-only trial began in July 2021 in the St Mary Circuit Court.

According to INDECOM, Justice Tie-Powell, in her summation, said that the use of a firearm was unnecessary and unjustified.

Additionally, she said that the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt and negated the claim of self-defence.

"The social enquiry and antecedent reports are to be completed before the accused returns to court for sentencing on October 22, 2021," INDECOM informed.