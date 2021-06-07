Ex-cop to serve 19 years in prison for role in 2013 shooting

Ex-cop to serve 19 years in prison for role in 2013 shootingMonday, June 07, 2021
|
ST MARY, Jamaica — A former police officer, who had his conviction in relation to a shooting incident quashed during an appeal, has been sentenced to 19 years imprisonment after a retrial in the Supreme Court.
According the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), Sherwood Simpson was sentenced to 19 years for wounding with intent and 14 years for illegal possession of firearm on June 3.
The sentences are to run concurrently.
The ex-cop was charged following an investigation by INDECOM into the shooting injury of a man in St Mary on December 23, 2013.
It is alleged that the accused, who was a detective constable, and three other people took the man to a remote area in St Mary where he was shot and abandoned.
According to INDECOM, Simpson was first convicted in June 2015 and was sentenced to five years for illegal possession of firearm and 15 years at hard labour for wounding with intent.
The conviction was appealed and in 2017, the Court of Appeal ruled that the conviction be quashed, the sentences set aside and ordered a retrial in the interest of justice.
The retrial began on April 12 and was heard in the Supreme Court by the Chief Justice, Justice Bryan Sykes.
Simpson was found guilty on May 5.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy