Ex-cop to serve 19 years in prison for role in 2013 shooting

ST MARY, Jamaica — A former police officer, who had his conviction in relation to a shooting incident quashed during an appeal, has been sentenced to 19 years imprisonment after a retrial in the Supreme Court.

According the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), Sherwood Simpson was sentenced to 19 years for wounding with intent and 14 years for illegal possession of firearm on June 3.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The ex-cop was charged following an investigation by INDECOM into the shooting injury of a man in St Mary on December 23, 2013.

It is alleged that the accused, who was a detective constable, and three other people took the man to a remote area in St Mary where he was shot and abandoned.

According to INDECOM, Simpson was first convicted in June 2015 and was sentenced to five years for illegal possession of firearm and 15 years at hard labour for wounding with intent.

The conviction was appealed and in 2017, the Court of Appeal ruled that the conviction be quashed, the sentences set aside and ordered a retrial in the interest of justice.

The retrial began on April 12 and was heard in the Supreme Court by the Chief Justice, Justice Bryan Sykes.

Simpson was found guilty on May 5.