Ex-soldier robbed, shot - Videos and pic of alleged robbers posted online

The St Andrew Central police are seeking two men who robbed and shot an ex-Jamaica Defence Force soldier in Cross Roads, St Andrew on Wednesday.

The soldier is currently in stable condition in hospital. A video of the incident is making the rounds on social media.

Commanding officer for the division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, said the incident occurred about 2:15 pm on Eureka Road, near the Tax Administration of Jamaica office.



SSP Nesbeth said the ex-soldier was transacting business in the area when he was accosted by two men on a motorbike. He said one of the men shot the victim and then made off with an undetermined but significant amount of cash.



“We are working hard on finding the suspects, we are pursuing some leads,” SSP Nesbeth told OBSERVER ONLINE. “A lot of people were there and we are asking them to come forward and work with the police.”



In the video, the injured victim is seen getting out of a vehicle with blood on his clothes. He walks to another vehicle but falls as onlookers shouted for someone to bring him to the hospital.



He is eventually placed in a vehicle that reverses and drives away with him. A picture of the two alleged robbers on a motorbike, was also posted on social media.