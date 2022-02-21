Ex-teacher who fed students semen-laced cupcakes sentenced to 41 years

LOUISIANA, United States — An ex-teacher from Louisiana who admitted to giving her students cupcakes laced with her husband's sperm has been sentenced to 41 years in prison.

According to a story in the New York Post, 36-year-old Cynthia Perkins was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography and conspiracy of mingling harmful substances.

She has no possibility of parole for 40 years.

Reports are that Perkins had faced 72 charges of various sex crimes, 68 of which were dropped in her plea agreement. As part of the deal, she agreed to testify against her husband Dennis Perkins, a former sheriff's deputy, who is facing 150 criminal charges, many of which are also sex crimes, according to the indictment.

The couple was arrested in 2019 after they allegedly sexually abused a child together, among other crimes.

Perkins filed for divorce from her husband following their arrests and alleged that Dennis had manipulated her into committing the crimes.

“A lawsuit filed against Dennis Perkins and the Livingston Parish School System claims that Cynthia Perkins filmed her husband supplying semen for the cupcakes that were later fed to children at Westside Junior High School,” the NY Post story read.

“Count 15 in the original indictment against the couple alleges the semen was mixed into both the desserts and energy drinks before it was served to victims,” it continued.

Cynthia resigned from Westside Junior High School the day after her arrest, while Dennis was fired from his deputy role at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Perkins' attorney, Paul “Woody” Scott, said his client looks forward to testifying against her husband, whose trial is expected to begin in May.