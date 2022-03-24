Excelsior High student stabbed, hospitalised

A student from The Excelsior High School on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston has been hospitalised after a stabbing incident at the institution on Wednesday.

A video clip of the altercation between the schoolboys has been making its rounds on social media. The student, who is said to be in grade 11, was reportedly stabbed three times in front of the school's gates.

Calls to Excelsior High School by OBSERVER ONLINE went unanswered.

This is the third such incident involving students this week. On Wednesday, a student, Kenuth Williams, 15, was killed during an attempted robbery of his cellular phone on Liguanea Avenue.

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Constabulary's Corporate Communications Unit, reported that a 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody in relation to the murder of the Papine High School student on Wednesday. Another suspect is also being sought in connection with the murder of Williams.

READ: 16-year-old suspect held in murder of Papine High student

On Monday, a William Knibb High School student in Trelawny was stabbed to death by another reportedly over a 'guard ring'.

His 16-year-old classmate has since been taken into police custody. The police confirmed that they have the ring and the murder weapon in their possession.

READ: Ring of death – school devastated after grade 10 student slain allegedly over jewellery