Excelsior win again to keep pace in Group B in Manning Cup

Excelsior High recorded their second win of the campaign to keep pace with the teams at the top of Group B, coming from behind to beat St Jago High 2-1 in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup on Friday.

Kumari Jackson gave St Jago an early lead which was wiped away by Onando Calame in the first half before Rojaughn Joseph found the winner in the second half.

Excelsior started the game well and created enough chances to have been leading by two or three goals before they were caught cold when Jackson forced the ball home in the 10th minute to give St Jago a lead in a game for the first time this season.

Tyrieke Spaulding had a glorious chance to equalize for Excelsior but fired high and wide of the goal from inside of the area.

They continued to create chances and were drawn level when the burley Calame thundered home the equalizer in the 31st.

The team from Mountain View Avenue continued to dominate proceedings all the way to the halftime break but failed to add to their score.

Excelsior got the second half off to a bright start when Joseph headed home a right sided corner kick from substitute Nickalia Fuller, at the back post, in the 50th minute.

The Zavier Gilbert coached team continued to boss possession but with time winding down St Jago found a second wind and went in search of an equalizer.

St Jago captain Jahvel Granville almost grabbed a share of the points for his team with a few ticks left on the clock but looked on in anguish as the Excelsior goalkeeper Michael Clarke produced a fantastic save, diving to his right, to push the ball behind for a corner kick.

The win moved Excelsior up to six points, one behind Jonathan Grant and Tivoli Gardens High and three behind group leaders Camperdown High.

Dwayne Richards