Excited Edwin Allen will show respect to William Knibb, promises coach

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Edwin Allen High beat Lennon High 3-0 on Tuesday in what was a must-win game in the ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

It was a key moment in the season for the team that had begun their campaign by suffering a 1-2 loss to champions Clarendon College.

Now, to begin their quarterfinal campaign they will face winners of Group A, William Knibb, who won six of their seven first-round games and coach Tafari Burton has promised to be respectful of an opponent that has shown their class all season.

“We are excited, obviously, but at the same time, we have to keep humble. We have William Knibb, they are the leaders of their first-round group, so obviously, there is a good reason why they are there. We are not going to take them lightly. We have to ensure that we enter the game believing in ourselves like today (Tuesday) and perform just the same or better.”

Playing in a group that also included former DaCosta Cup champions Glenmuir High had proven to be a difficult one.

“The journey has just started. This group brought out the best in players, it brought out the best in coaches.

“I said to my principal that for us to come out of this game successfully, I have to outcoach the coach, but the players have to outplay the opponents as well. And we have to be hungrier for the win than the opponents.”

But getting to the quarterfinals had been a real test of strength and character from his boys at the Glenmuir High playfield on Tuesday.

“I was satisfied based on the objectives that we came with. We knew from before that this game was 'do or die'. Our backs were against the wall and it was either now or never.”

They went into the game with a specific game plan and Burton was happy with the execution by his players.

“I told them that from the first game against Lennon they showed weakness at their wingbacks. One of the objectives was the switch of play and we have to penetrate those areas and they carried forth and I was satisfied. We finished the first half 2-0. We made two errors, but luckily we got away with it. This group is like that, it's a dogfight.”

After dominating the first half, Edwin Allen found themselves having to defend a lot more in the second and Burton was complimentary of the way his boys adapted and responded to the challenge.

“With how Lennon came out, give credit to them. We expected them to come out in the second half wanting to put pressure with that high intensity, but I always tell the boys whenever you don't have the ball you have to understand how to organise and contain and we did a fairly good job.

“We got a penalty in the last minute to close the doors and I know that everybody is going to be excited.”

He dedicated the win to the community in which the school is located.

“This one is for the community of Frankfield. It has been a while since Edwin Allen has advanced and they deserve it. They are real and true supporters.”