Expansion work to commence on Sangster Int'l Airport

ST JAMES, Jamaica— Expansion work is to get underway at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) situated in Montego Bay to better facilitate the more than one-million passengers who traverse those corridors annually.

Chief executive officer at the airport, Shane Munroe, made the disclosure while addressing the Annual Appreciation Brunch, organized and sponsored by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), as a show of gratitude to the more than 8,000 employees at the airport. Special recognition was particularly paid to the immigration and customs staff contingent. The event was held on Wednesday.

Munroe's announcement came against the evident spur in the high passenger flow through the airport since the island's borders were reopened to international travel on June 15th, last year.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, and Munroe have concurred that over the past several weeks, there have been an uptick in the number of airlines utilizing the Sangster International Airport, bringing in record number of passengers to that airport. The month of December has seen the largest number of arrivals to date.

And the island's premier marketing agency, the JTB, is being highly credited for Jamaica achieving this accomplishment.

“The airport will be expanding,” Munroe assured. “One project coming on stream shortly will be the expansion of the departure retail area, with 50 per cent more retail space,” Munroe added.

Munroe said when the expansion exercise is complete, it will provide better seating, natural lighting, among other amenities as part of an overall improvement plan. This, he said, will boost passenger experience.

The Sangster International Airport is contributing US$200 million to the Jamaican economy annually, with a staff complement of 8,000. Eighty per cent of the airport businesses are owned by Jamaicans, which Munroe hailed as something to herald about.

Meantime, Bartlett seized the occasion to announce that Jamaica is now ranked as the top destination globally for tourism recovery following the hit the sector took due to the pandemic.

“Jamaica is among the fastest recovering countries in the entire world. At the United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) at the meeting of the General Assembly three weeks ago, the Caribbean was said to be the fastest growing region on earth in tourism recovery and Jamaica led the Caribbean in that recovery,” Bartlett told the gathering, which responded with a thunderous applause.

Bartlett is particularly encouraged by the UNWTO's findings, as it comes after the historical cruise port of Falmouth in Trelawny was recently voted the World's Best Cruise Terminal for 2021.

Bartlett is crediting the JTB in their continued drive in promoting destination Jamaica internationally, which earns the island's tourism product positive results.

Bartlett added that he has been contacted by an official from a Middle Eastern country to accept a group of young people to Jamaica to be trained in cruise tourism. This, he said, emphasizes the quality of the Jamaican tourism worker and product.