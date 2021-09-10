Expect delays on Mandela Highway during no-movement days

Expect delays on Mandela Highway during no-movement daysFriday, September 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising essential workers, and other motorists, that corrective works will be undertaken along sections of the Mandela Highway next week during the government imposed no-movement days.
The works which have been scheduled to commence at 5:00 am Sunday, September 12 will continue until 4:00 pm Tuesday, September 14.
Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw stated that motorists should expect a significant reduction in available lanes as China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) will be correcting defects along the roadway. The works, he said, will mainly involve the removal of uneven pavement on the approaches to the Fresh River Bridge, the Overpass Bridge and the box culverts.
“The contractor will be removing the pavement to expose the road base which is the source of the defect. The corrective work will include adding more base material in the targeted areas. The works are expected to improve the overall driving surface,” the release stated.
The NWA is therefore urging motorists, who have to be on the road during the no-movement days, to exercise due caution when travelling along roadways where roadworks are being undertaken.
