Expedia sees impressive growth for Jamaica

FLORIDA, United States— Senior executives at Expedia Inc, the largest online travel agency in the world and the biggest producer of tourism business for Jamaica, have assured Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and other senior officials that “their data clearly shows impressive room night and passenger growth with both metrics surpassing the same time in 2019”.

They also noted that the United States of America remains the overall top search origin market for Jamaica.

The news comes despite slowing global travel demand triggered by the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and associated issues.

The slowing has negatively impacted Jamaica’s tourism sector, however, there is growing confidence that the situation will soon turn for the better.

According to Bartlett, engagements with key tourism stakeholders in the United States have been positive.

“There are COVID-19 related concerns, however, confidence in growth for Jamaica remains very strong. We will continue to leave nothing to chance and reinforce the safety of the Resilient Corridors, our improving and above-average COVID-19 vaccination rates across the tourism sector, and the simple fact that Jamaica is the best destination to vacation in the Caribbean,” Bartlett said.

The largely confidential data analytics presentation was held at the Expedia Inc corporate office in Miami, Florida on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Bartlett was joined by the Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board, John Lynch; Director of Tourism, Donovan White; Senior Strategist in the Tourism Ministry, Delano Seiveright and Deputy Director of Tourism for the Americas, Donnie Dawson.

The Expedia engagement is one in a series of meetings with several travel industry leaders, including major Airlines, Cruise Lines and Investors, across Jamaica’s largest source markets, the United States and Canada.

This is being done to increase arrivals to the destination in the coming weeks and months, as well as to foster further investment in the local tourism sector.

Expedia Inc is also the third-largest travel company in the US and the fourth largest travel company in the world.