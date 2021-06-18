Explain Uber's entry into Jamaica, PNP tells Montague

KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on transport, Mikael Phillips, has called on the Minister of Transport, Robert Montague, to ''better explain the entry of Uber transport services in Jamaica and end the widespread confusion among transport operators and the commuting public”.

In a statement today, Phillips said that public transport services are highly regulated in Jamaica through the Road Traffic Act and the Transport Authority Act.

He noted that any corporate body or individual providing such services must obtain the relevant licenses from the Transport Authority (TA) before beginning operations.

''The mechanism to protect our citizens requires that a TA Road License be acquired for a specific transport service,'' Phillips said.

“A special 'L' Form” from the Island Traffic Authority, approving aesthetics and safety, and an operator's badge, must also be issued by the TA. As such, the minister must categorically state if these regulations are applicable to Uber,'' he added.

Phillips said the PNP is aware that Uber itself does not own vehicles but operates the technology platform which drivers utilise.

According to the spokesman, while he has no objection to Uber or any other company providing services to improve public transport in Jamaica, the necessary safeguards must be put in place.

''The Minister must therefore explain how the Uber service escaped regulatory oversight in its start-up of operations,'' he said.

Phillips underscored that the effectiveness of the Transport Authority as the main regulator needs to be examined. He also noted that there are long-standing enforcement issues in the country in general which must be addressed.