Explosive eruption at La Soufriere

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) of St Vincent and the Grenadines has confirmed that the La Soufriere volcano has moved into an explosive state.

The agency has reported plumes up to eight kilometers.

It has advised residents to leave the red zone immediately as ash fall has been recorded as far as Argyle International Airport. Evacuation by land and sea continues.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre said the explosion began at 8:41 am.

“This is a culmination of the seismic activity that began on April 8. The eruption is ongoing and more information will be shared as things progress,” it said in a brief statement.

Yesterday afternoon, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves issued an evacuation order after the lead scientist monitoring the volcano said activity had intensified, and an eruption could occur within 24 to 48 hours.

La Soufriere last erupted explosively on April 13, 1979.