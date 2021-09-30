Extended opening hours for select vaccination sites today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has announced that vaccination sites across the island will close late this evening in order to facilitate more people who wish to be vaccinated.

He added that the sites are currently administering first and second doses of AstraZeneca and the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The affected sites include:

Kingston and St Andrew closing at 7:00 pm

St Joseph's Hospital

Good Samaritan Inn

Stony Hill Heart Academy

Sovereign Shopping Centre, Boulevard



St Catherine closing at 7:00 pm

Greater Portmore Health Centre

Old Harbour Health Centre

Linstead Anglican Church

St. Jago Park Health Centre

Trelawny closing at 8:00 pm

Lowe River Health Centre

Falmouth Health Centre

Rio Bueno Health Centre

St Elizabeth closing at 6:00 pm

Independence Park Black River

Clarendon closing at 6:00 pm

Denbigh Primary School

Spalding Health Centre

May Pen Health Centre

Manchester closing at 6:00 pm

Mandeville Regional Hospital

Christiana Health Centre

Portland closing at 7:00 pm

Port Antonio Health Centre

St Mary closing at 7:00 pm

St Mary Anglican Church Hall, Port Maria

Area 2 Police Headquarters Pompano Bay, Tower Isle

St Ann closing at 7:00 pm

Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios

Westmoreland closing at 7:00 pm

Savanna-la-mar Health Centre

St James closing at 8:00 pm

Catherine Hall

Sandals Inn

Type 5 Health Centre

Hanover closing at 8:00 pm

Hopewell Health Centre

Lucea Health Centre

Green Island Health Centre

Ramble Health Centre

Sandy Bay Health Centre

Members of the public are also being reminded that they should take a government-issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites, while those due their second dose should take their vaccination card.