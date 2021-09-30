Extended opening hours for select vaccination sites today

Extended opening hours for select vaccination sites todayThursday, September 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, has announced that vaccination sites across the island will close late this evening in order to facilitate more people who wish to be vaccinated.
He added that the sites are currently administering first and second doses of AstraZeneca and the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The affected sites include:
Kingston and St Andrew closing at 7:00 pm
St Joseph's Hospital
Good Samaritan Inn
Stony Hill Heart Academy
Sovereign Shopping Centre, Boulevard
St Catherine closing at 7:00 pm
Greater Portmore Health Centre
Old Harbour Health Centre
Linstead Anglican Church
St. Jago Park Health Centre
Trelawny closing at 8:00 pm
Lowe River Health Centre
Falmouth Health Centre
Rio Bueno Health Centre
St Elizabeth closing at 6:00 pm
Independence Park Black River
Clarendon closing at 6:00 pm
Denbigh Primary School
Spalding Health Centre
May Pen Health Centre
Manchester closing at 6:00 pm
Mandeville Regional Hospital
Christiana Health Centre
Portland closing at 7:00 pm
Port Antonio Health Centre
St Mary closing at 7:00 pm
St Mary Anglican Church Hall, Port Maria
Area 2 Police Headquarters Pompano Bay, Tower Isle
St Ann closing at 7:00 pm
Turtle River Park, Ocho Rios
Westmoreland closing at 7:00 pm
Savanna-la-mar Health Centre
St James closing at 8:00 pm
Catherine Hall
Sandals Inn
Type 5 Health Centre
Hanover closing at 8:00 pm
Hopewell Health Centre
Lucea Health Centre
Green Island Health Centre
Ramble Health Centre
Sandy Bay Health Centre
Members of the public are also being reminded that they should take a government-issued identification or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites, while those due their second dose should take their vaccination card.
