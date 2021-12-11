Exxon moves all chain supply services from Trinidad & Tobago to Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— President of ExxonMobil Guyana, Alastair Routledge has announced that the US-based company has now moved all of its supply chain services from neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana.

In making the recent announcement, Routledge said the decision has led to additional jobs being created for Guyanese in the sector.

“This has created opportunities for the Guyanese private sector, whether it is to build out the shore bases, warehousing, waste treatment facilities, or indeed as we look forward to the projects to come as part of the Yellowtail project we also plan to invest in a project shore base, that will enable an increase in the fabrication and load-out activities in Guyana”, the ExxonMobil Guyana CEO said.

Guyana started oil production two years ago and since then scores of new companies have been established to cater to the needs of the oil industry.

The Exxon CEO said the foundation set by the company goes well beyond the company.

He noted that all the well-established oil and gas companies in the world now have a presence in Guyana and have steadily been moving their activities from the United States, Brazil, and Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana.

According to Routledge, apart from benefiting from the oil revenues, Guyanese should also play an active role in developing the resource.

“To date, there are more than 3,200 Guyanese working on our operations and more than 800 local suppliers, with whom we have spent more than US$513million since 2015. The revenues generated by these projects and workforce as well as the related economic activity is a key component of planning for the private sector companies,” the local Exxon CEO said.

According to the Exxon CEO, while the government has a critical role to play in managing the country's oil and gas sector, it is up to the private sector to take the lead. He however noted that before that can happen, there must be heavy investment in education so that individuals can maximise what the sector has to offer.