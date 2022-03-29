FDA OKs another Pfizer, Moderna COVID booster for 50 and up

US regulators on Tuesday authorised another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

The Food and Drug Administration's decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to that age group at least four months after their previous booster.

Until now, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said this especially fragile group also can get an additional booster, a fifth shot.

The latest expansion, regardless of people's health, allows an extra shot to millions more Americans — once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weighs in with its own recommendations. One lingering question is whether everyone who's eligible should rush out and seek the dose right away.

Everyone eligible for a first booster who hasn't gotten one yet needs to, FDA vaccine chief Dr Peter Marks said. But the second booster is only for these higher-risk groups because there's evidence protection can wane and FDA decided the option "will help save lives and prevent severe outcomes."

The move comes at a time of great uncertainty. COVID-19 cases have dropped to low levels after the winter surge of the super-contagious omicron variant. Two vaccine doses plus a booster still provide strong protection against severe disease and death, CDC data show.

But an omicron sibling is causing a worrisome jump in infections in Europe -- and spreading in the US — even as vaccination has stalled. About two-thirds of Americans are fully vaccinated, and half of those eligible for a first booster haven't gotten one.

Pfizer had asked the FDA to clear a fourth shot for people 65 and older, while Moderna requested another dose for all adults "to provide flexibility" for the government to decide who really needs one.

FDA's Marks said regulators set the age at 50 because that's when chronic conditions such as heart disease and diabetes become more common, increasing the risks from COVID-19. As for the immune-compromised, Marks said those patients are more likely to see their immune protection wane sooner and therefore can benefit more from extra protection. Only the Pfizer vaccine can be used in those as young as 12; Moderna's is for adults.

There's limited evidence to tell how much benefit another booster could offer right now. FDA made the decision without input from its independent panel of experts that has wrestled with how much data is required to expand shots.