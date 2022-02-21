FID urges public to shun proceeds of criminal activities after February forfeitures

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Financial Investigations Division (FID) is urging members of the public to shun opportunities that involve the proceeds of criminal activities.

Over a four-day period in February, the Division confiscated approximately JM$620,000, US$14,400 and CA$11,000 from four people in Hanover and St James.

In Hanover, reports are that members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Hanover Pro-active Investigations Unit conducted operations in Harding Hall District on two separate occasions at the premises of Omar Jones and his girlfriend Shelly-Ann Hibbert.

During the operations, a total of JM$204,000 and US$3,522 was discovered and seized when no satisfactory responses were supplied by Hibbert or Jones about the source of the cash.

Another seizure took place in Hanover when a woman identified as Michelle Trail was signalled to stop at a spot check along Sea View Drive in Lucea.

It is reported that the police requested a search of the vehicle and the passengers.

A brown purse in the possession of Trail was found to contain JM$350,000, which she said was sent via a remittance service by a friend overseas. She also claimed JM$66,070 which was found in the glove compartment. Upon suspicion from the lawmen, a search warrant for Trail's residence was prepared where US$10,973 and €50 were found.

Trail presented conflicting accounts of the source of the funds and therefore seized.

In St James on October 28, 2011, a customs officer at the Donald Sangster International Airport searched luggage belonging to Nigel Richards upon his arrival from Canada. During the search, cash totalling CA$11,040 and US$260 (counterfeit notes) were found hidden among clothing items.

Richards admitted to knowing that the US currency was counterfeit; he also failed to supply a satisfactory response when asked why the cash was disguised in the way it was and not declared.

Richards was arrested and charged for possession of counterfeit notes and the remaining money confiscated.

In commenting on the orders handed down by the courts to forfeit the monies, FID's principal director Keith Darien said, “These cases clearly demonstrate two things – one, the willingness of some Jamaicans to participate in unlawful activities or to facilitate same. Two, the ignorance of some members of the public about the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA); this ignorance may be willful or inadvertent. It is evident that we have to remind the public about POCA and encourage their adherence to it.”

He added that FID is committed to removing the benefit from crime.

“Wherever we gather evidence of a lifestyle being financed by criminal activities and ill-gotten gains, the FID will pursue the matter in the Courts and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

Darien also warned that ill-gotten wealth will be seized.

“Having a criminal record can be a massive impediment to upward mobility; also the passage of these cases through the Courts can also tie up valuable time out of your life, time which you can never regain. Instead, we ask the public to share information about criminal activities rather than aiding and abetting them,” Darien finished.