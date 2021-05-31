FIFA and Caricom enter into landmark collaboration agreement

FIFA and Caricom enter into landmark collaboration agreementMonday, May 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — FIFA today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to strengthen collaboration and promote sports integrity and social responsibility while furthering the development of football in the region.
According to a Caricom statement, the landmark agreement was signed by Caricom Secretary General, Ambassador Irwin LaRocque and FIFA President Gianni Infantino at a virtual ceremony.
Presidents of the national football associations of Caricom countries, ministers of government and representatives of the countries and Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani were also in attendance.
"We are delighted to enter into this agreement with the Caribbean Community, the aim of which is to leverage our sport as a catalyst for social development in the region,” said Infantino.
''Football has an incredible following in the Caribbean and there is still great potential for additional growth. I am very happy to see that the countries understand the opportunities this brings in terms of social benefits for their communities and we are looking forward to working hand in hand with them around this common goal,” he added.
LaRocque welcomed the partnership, saying: “Many of our Member States have established developmental programmes using sports as a transformative agent. The social, health and economic benefits of sport is well appreciated and supported in our Region. The partnership with organisations such as FIFA assists in furthering our goals of encouraging our youth, in particular, to pursue healthy lifestyles while enjoying the benefits of a sport like football.”
For his part, Montagliani said, “the integrity of sport, and football in particular, in our region is a top priority for FIFA and Concacaf, and I can only welcome this partnership signed today. It will benefit the whole Caribbean region and support us in our extensive efforts to develop the game at all levels.”
“Football is a unifying force that promotes social development, transcending all types of barriers, to the benefit of our societies,” he added.
In a statement during the ceremony, Barbados Head Coach and FIFA Legend Russell Latapy said: “I appreciate the efforts of FIFA and Caricom to invest in football development because a safer environment for our children is also a safer environment for football across the board and everyone involved.”
According to Caricom, the MOU focuses on several key areas of collaboration, in particular the implementation of a football programme in the physical education curricula in primary schools in the region.
''FIFA, together with its member associations, will provide support for the development of football training, competitions and the training of football coaches, officials and administrators along with physical education teachers,'' the statement said.
''Other key focus areas of the agreement include measures for the protection of children and vulnerable adults involved in football activities, the fight against match manipulation and the promotion of sports integrity and social responsibility,'' it added.
