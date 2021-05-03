FIFA bans Haiti women's soccer official in sexual abuse case

FIFA bans Haiti women's soccer official in sexual abuse caseMonday, May 03, 2021
|
ZURICH, Switzerland (AP) — A soccer official in Haiti was banned for 10 years on Monday for her part in the systematic sexual abuse of women's national team players.
FIFA ethics judges ruled Nella Joseph, former supervisor of the Haiti Under-20 women's team, was guilty of “actively coercing and threatening (players) into engaging in sexual relationships” with the then-president of the Haitian Football Association.
FIFA expelled the long-time former Haitian FA president, Yves Jean-Bart, from soccer for life last year.
A FIFA judgment in Jean-Bart's case said he raped girls as young as 14 and took “habitual mistresses” among players starting in 2014.
Joseph “failed to protect the physical and mental integrity of various female players who were under her authority and responsibility” at the national training centre in Haiti, FIFA said in a statement.
She was also fined 20,000 Swiss francs (US$22,000).
FIFA said its ethics committee is working on other cases pending against Haitian soccer officials.
The allegations were first revealed in British newspaper The Guardian in April 2020.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy