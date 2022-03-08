FIFA postpones Scotland v Ukraine World Cup play-off

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AFP)— FIFA on Tuesday agreed to Ukraine's request to postpone their 2022 World Cup play-off against Scotland this month following Russia's invasion of the country.

FIFA said that after talks with UEFA and the four play-off federations "it was unanimously agreed in the spirit of solidarity to accept this request".

Ukraine were set to face Scotland at Hampden Park on March 24 in a play-off semi-final which will now be staged in June.

"Consequently, the match between the winners of Scotland v. Ukraine and Wales v. Austria will also be postponed to the same window," FIFA added.

Ian Maxwell the Scottish FA Chief Executive said it was the correct decision.

"The importance and significance of football is greatly diminished in a time of war and our thoughts are with those Ukrainian civilians affected by the conflict," Maxwell said.

The Wales v Austria play-off will still go ahead as planned on March 24, FIFA said.

World football's governing body also announced that Poland, who were due to face Russia in their play-off, will receive a bye and face the winner of Sweden v Czech Republic on March 29.

Russia were last week expelled from the World Cup after being suspended from all international competitions "until further notice" by FIFA and UEFA.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.