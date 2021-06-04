FLA awarded costs in four court cases

FLA awarded costs in four court casesFriday, June 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) was awarded costs by the Supreme Court after it was successful in four cases brought before the court by firearm holders who were aggrieved by either the FLA’s decision to deny their applications or revoke their licences.
The authority said the cases, brought before the Court by attorney Hugh Wildman on behalf of the firearm holders included the matter of Constable Sancho Summerville versus the FLA, which gained significant public attention in 2019, based on the fact that his licence was revoked while serving as a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.
In a statement today, the authority’s Corporate Communications Officer, Oshin Levy, explained that the FLA was awarded costs in light of the fact that the “appropriate channel for review was not utilised by these applicants before their claims were filed”.
He reiterated that “the investigative, decision making and review processes of the FLA are simple, transparent and fair”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy