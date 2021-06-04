FLA awarded costs in four court cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) was awarded costs by the Supreme Court after it was successful in four cases brought before the court by firearm holders who were aggrieved by either the FLA’s decision to deny their applications or revoke their licences.

The authority said the cases, brought before the Court by attorney Hugh Wildman on behalf of the firearm holders included the matter of Constable Sancho Summerville versus the FLA, which gained significant public attention in 2019, based on the fact that his licence was revoked while serving as a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

In a statement today, the authority’s Corporate Communications Officer, Oshin Levy, explained that the FLA was awarded costs in light of the fact that the “appropriate channel for review was not utilised by these applicants before their claims were filed”.

He reiterated that “the investigative, decision making and review processes of the FLA are simple, transparent and fair”.