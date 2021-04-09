FLA says online submission of applications and appeals not yet available

FLA says online submission of applications and appeals not yet availableFriday, April 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) says online submission of applications and appeals for firearms is in a pilot phase, and is currently unavailable to the public.
According to the agency, the clarification follows an announcement by the Ministry of National Security on Friday, January 29, 2021, that the authority began accepting applications online.
The FLA said that the online processing system is set to become available in the near future.
In the meantime, the authority said it is ensuring that before the online system goes live it is secured and will effectively facilitate the large number of applications received by the FLA.
New applicants are however assured that the FLA's current online tracking system is fully functional and allows applicants to monitor the progress of their applications via www.firearmlicensingauthority.com. Additionally, email updates are sent to applicants whenever there is progress with their application.
