FLA to destroy firearms left without requisite storage fees

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) is advising that all firearms that have been left at its office for over five years, without payment of the requisite storage fees, will be destroyed.

According to the FLA, it will be embarking on a destruction project this year, in keeping with Section 45 (5) (b) of the Firearm Act which provides that firearms that have been stored at the FLA longer than 12 months, without payment of the prescribed fees, be forfeited to the Government.

The agency said that all such firearms having been forfeited will be earmarked for destruction.

The FLA added that licensees whose weapons are likely to be forfeited under this provision and who wish to reclaim their firearms, should make contact with the Authority before May 31 at telephone number (876) 927-5158.