FLA to recover costs from applicants, firearm holders who lost court cases against it

FLA to recover costs from applicants, firearm holders who lost court cases against itFriday, December 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) says it will recover millions of dollars in legal costs from applicants and firearm holders, who lost cases filed against the FLA to reverse the decisions of the Board.
According to the agency, both the Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal have ruled that these individuals pay the legal costs of the FLA.
The FLA said all the applicants and firearm holders involved were represented by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman.
''The most recent decision came from the Court of Appeal in a case brought by Robert Ivey, whose licences were revoked in 2017 after an extensive review and investigation by the FLA of persons of questionable character who had obtained firearm licences,'' the agency said in a statement on Friday.
''It was identified that Mr Ivey had acquired firearm licences although he had a previous conviction in a foreign state, and was deported to Jamaica. Furthermore, the Court of Appeal in its judgement stated that Mr Ivey's decision to challenge the revocation of his licences by the FLA was misguided,'' the statement added.
The FLA said that to date, none of the cases brought before the courts by attorney-at-law Hugh Wildman has led to the return of any firearm licences.
''However, the FLA has incurred millions in legal fees to defend these cases, and therefore will use all efforts to recover expenses paid for legal representation,'' it noted.
''The recent rulings of the court support the FLA's commitment to conducting fair, transparent and detailed investigations for all applicants and holders, and validate the processes for denying or revoking licences,'' it added.
The FLA encouraged applicants, prospective applicants and holders to visit www.fla.gov.jm or its social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to keep abreast of the policies and requirements of the FLA, and general considerations and stipulations within the Firearms Act.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy