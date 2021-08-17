Flow says it has activated emergency procedures

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Telecommunication provider, FLOW, says it has activated its emergency procedures in a bid to keep customers connected as Tropical Storm Grace continue to pass over the island.

In a statement today, FLOW said preparations are underway across the island to ensure that customers remain connected, where possible, during and after the passage of the storm.

There have been a number of reports of downed trees and flooding across the island as the storm continues to unleash heavy rains and strong winds.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has already activated one shelter at the Lawrence Tavern Primary School in St Andrew, due to flooding in surrounding areas.