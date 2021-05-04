Face-to-face classes to resume May 10 for exam students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says face-to-face classes will resume for students sitting exit examinations on May 10,2021.

This, he said, will apply for students sitting Primary Exit Profile examinations, Caribbean Second Education Certificate examinations, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations and City and Guilds examinations.

He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.

The prime minister said the resumption of classes will be done based on schedules to prevent crowding at school and on transportations.

He said systems are in place for teachers involved in this process to be vaccinated.

The prime minister said the Ministry of Health and Wellness will inspect the schools — more than 355 — that will reopen during the period to ensure COVID infection and prevention protocols are implemented and maintained.

He said the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will coordinate with parents and local transport providers to ensure the safe movement of students to and from school, with opportunity for special support for students who need to travel.

Holness said where there is need for transportation support for students and families who are experiencing severe financial challenges, this should be communicated to the regional office for special support.

Parents will be asked to visit websites as of Thursday, May 6, 2021 to provide information regarding their transportation routes at distance away from schools which will help the Government to finalise specialised support with transport providers including the Jamaica Urban Transit Company and the Montego Bay Metro.