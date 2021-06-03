Facebook to bar politicians from posting deceptive content — report

Facebook to bar politicians from posting deceptive content — reportThursday, June 03, 2021
|
SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Facebook plans to eliminate an exemption for politicians that allows them to post content deemed deceptive or abusive, and will hold them to the same standards as other users, news website The Verge reported Thursday.
The controversial exemption, given to politicians under the auspices of their posts being newsworthy, could end as soon as this week on the leading social network, the news site said.
Facebook did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the matter.
The policy reversal would come after an independent oversight board said Facebook was right to oust former president Donald Trump for his comments regarding the deadly January 6 rampage at the US Capitol.
Trump was suspended from Facebook and Instagram after posting a video during the attack by his fired-up supporters challenging his election loss, in which he told them: "We love you, you're very special."
However, the panel gave Facebook six months to justify why his ban should be permanent — putting the ball in company chief Mark Zuckerberg's court and spotlighting weaknesses in the platform's plan for self-regulation.
Oversight panel co-chair Michael McConnell said in a May 9 interview on Fox News Sunday that Trump encouraged the Capitol rioters and so earned his Facebook ban, but the social media giant's rules are in "shambles" and need fixing.
Zuckerberg has stressed his belief that private companies should not be the judges of truth when it comes to what people say.
Democrats have slammed online platforms for failing to stem misinformation while Republicans have contended that social networks are biased against conservatives.
Facebook is also planning to be more transparent about "strikes" issued to accounts for breaking content rules, according to the Verge.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy