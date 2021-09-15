Fairness requires swift investigations of public officials in breach COVID protocols, says PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) has stated that it will be closely following the investigations (and subsequent prosecutions) of the participants in the video that led to Floyd Green's resignation as Minister of Agriculture.

In a release today, the PNP said that while resignations are a start, fairness requires that the participants be treated no differently than the over 2,000 people who have been arrested and charged for breaches of the regulations under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

“We expect the JCF to act with the same urgency which was applied to the case of Dayne Mitchell, also featured in a video breaching the DRMA, and who was subsequently arrested and fined $60,000 (or 90 days in prison). To maintain organisational credibility, the JCF must treat the DRMA Regulations as 'the law of the Medes and Persians' and apply to all,” said PNP Shadow Minister of National Security, Peter Bunting.

The Party has also called for the prosecution of other public officials who were seen in the video which was released Tuesday on social media.

“We also note the precedent set by the JCF in the case of Kari Douglas that exemptions under the DRMA Regulations are specific to persons carrying out their official duties. Therefore, MP Green, Bellamy, Dave 'Chow' Powell (National Coordinator, Landfill Director, NSWMA), Gabrielle Hilton (Advisor, Ministry of Agriculture) and all other public officials who may have participated should be treated the same as any other citizen of Jamaica,” the Party representative insisted.

The authenticity of the video is not in question as it has precipitated a number of resignations. However, the police can obtain further corroborating evidence from the CCTV footage and the registration system of the hotel, in addition to statements from participants and restaurant staff, the release ended.