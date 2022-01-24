Faith Tabernacle donates medical supplies to Black River Hospital

Faith Tabernacle donates medical supplies to Black River HospitalMonday, January 24, 2022
|
BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — As Jamaica continues to grapple with a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the Black River Hospital (BRH) has received a timely donation of emergency medical supplies to aid in the fight against the disease.
The donation of supplies – which included face masks, hygiene products, food items and first aid equipment – was made by Pastor G E Oliver Barnes and Faith Tabernacle Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Glenford Gayle, a Faith Tabernacle member and proprietor of Gayle's Landing in Treasure Beach, handed over the supplies recently on behalf of the church.
Black River Hospital CEO Diana Brown-Miller, who was on hand to accept the donation, expressed gratitude on behalf of the facility for the gift.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy