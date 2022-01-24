Faith Tabernacle donates medical supplies to Black River Hospital

BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — As Jamaica continues to grapple with a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the Black River Hospital (BRH) has received a timely donation of emergency medical supplies to aid in the fight against the disease.

The donation of supplies – which included face masks, hygiene products, food items and first aid equipment – was made by Pastor G E Oliver Barnes and Faith Tabernacle Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Glenford Gayle, a Faith Tabernacle member and proprietor of Gayle's Landing in Treasure Beach, handed over the supplies recently on behalf of the church.

Black River Hospital CEO Diana Brown-Miller, who was on hand to accept the donation, expressed gratitude on behalf of the facility for the gift.