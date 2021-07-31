Fake posts regarding Gov't grants circulating on internet, Social Security Ministry says

Fake posts regarding Gov't grants circulating on internet, Social Security Ministry saysSaturday, July 31, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica—The Ministry of Labour & Social Security is warning the public of a fake social media post which suggests that there is a list of names of people announced by the ministry, who will receive 'Government Grants', valued at JA$150,000 for people who have worked during the period 2010 to 2021.
The ministry said there is no truth to this information calling it ''an internet scam''.
The ministry added that screenshot images with associated website links, bearing its branding and the details surround such grants, being propagated, are also false.
''Members of the public are being asked to ignore any such communication received electronically or otherwise and to desist from sharing this information. The Ministry is encouraging persons to check and verify that any information about its services is authentic before taking any action,'' the ministry statement said.
To learn more about eligibility or to apply for any of the grants offered under the Ministry of Labour & Social Security's Social Programmes, contact the Public Relations Unit: (876) 967-5484, or send an email to: prunit@mlss.gov.jm or visit the ministry's website: www.mlss.gov.jm
