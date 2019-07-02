Falling rocks along Charles Town main road in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists using the roadway from Buff Bay to Balcares in Portland to exercise extreme caution at Charles Town as there have been reports of rocks falling in the area.

Reports are that the disturbed rocks resulted from a bush fire along the hillside, which now pose a threat to the safety of motorists.

NWA's Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw noted that the hillside at Charles Town has been typically unstable and rocks are easily displaced.

Shaw said however that in mid-June works on a $13-million dollar project to mitigate rockfall along the stretch was done.

He explained that the recently concluded rockfall protection project at the location assisted in containing some of the material and lessened the chances of danger.