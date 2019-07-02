Falling rocks along Charles Town main road in Portland
PORTLAND, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging motorists using the roadway from Buff Bay to Balcares in Portland to exercise extreme caution at Charles Town as there have been reports of rocks falling in the area.
Reports are that the disturbed rocks resulted from a bush fire along the hillside, which now pose a threat to the safety of motorists.
NWA's Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw noted that the hillside at Charles Town has been typically unstable and rocks are easily displaced.
Shaw said however that in mid-June works on a $13-million dollar project to mitigate rockfall along the stretch was done.
He explained that the recently concluded rockfall protection project at the location assisted in containing some of the material and lessened the chances of danger.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy