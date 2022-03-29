Falmouth Hospital workers protest over alleged unpaid salaries

FALMOUTH, Trelawny – Fortnightly paid workers at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny on Tuesday protested over alleged unpaid salaries and benefits.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that workers are complaining that their benefits were not added to their salary which resulted in them getting as little as $400 to $500 after deduction, while others were not paid.

Among the workers in the protest action are porters, housemen, housekeepers, drivers, ambulance drivers, kitchen staff, housemothers, maintenance staff and gardeners among others.

- Anthony Henry