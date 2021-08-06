Falmouth mayor lauds national athletes

FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Mayor of Falmouth Colin Gager has applauded the Jamaican women's 4×100m team which mined goal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

"It is a good and golden morning. I am delighted about our gold medal this morning in the women's four by 100 meter relay," Gager said.

The quartet of Briana Wiliams, Elaine Thompson Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Shericka Jackson clocked a national record 41.02 to win the event.

Speaking at the Independence Day Civic ceremony put on by the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Social Development Commission (SDC), Gager also lauded the entire national team for representing the country.

"...And all the other medals we have gotten and even for those athletes who didn't medal we are still proud, and for those of you viewing from the Diaspora I know you are also proud," Gager noted.

Gager, who is the Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Warsop Division, also congratulated Trelawny Southern Member of Parliament Marissa Dalrymple Philibert for being awarded a national honour.

"I also want to congratulate a very special person in the midst this morning, Member of Parliament Marissa Dalrymple Philibert on her award this morning. She received the Order of Distinction in the rank of commander," Gager said.

Dalrymple Philibert is among 144 Jamaicans who will be bestowed with national honours in the 2021 edition of the National Honours and Awards ceremony.