Falmouth mayor lauds national athletes

Falmouth mayor lauds national athletesFriday, August 06, 2021
|
By Horace Hines
|
FALMOUTH, Trelawny - Mayor of Falmouth Colin Gager has applauded the Jamaican women's 4×100m team which mined goal at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
"It is a good and golden morning. I am delighted about our gold medal this morning in the women's four by 100 meter relay," Gager said.
The quartet of Briana Wiliams, Elaine Thompson Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce and Shericka Jackson clocked a national record 41.02 to win the event.
Speaking at the Independence Day Civic ceremony put on by the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Social Development Commission (SDC), Gager also lauded the entire national team for representing the country.
"...And all the other medals we have gotten and even for those athletes who didn't medal we are still proud, and for those of you viewing from the Diaspora I know you are also proud," Gager noted.
Gager, who is the Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Warsop Division, also congratulated Trelawny Southern Member of Parliament Marissa Dalrymple Philibert for being awarded a national honour.
"I also want to congratulate a very special person in the midst this morning, Member of Parliament Marissa Dalrymple Philibert on her award this morning. She received the Order of Distinction in the rank of commander," Gager said.
Dalrymple Philibert is among 144 Jamaicans who will be bestowed with national honours in the 2021 edition of the National Honours and Awards ceremony.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy