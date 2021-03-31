Falmouth street people will be fed during lockdown, mayor assures

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor C Junior Gager has given the assurance that the Trelawny Municipal Corporation (TMC) will continue to provide the street people in Falmouth with meals during the lockdown over the coming Easter weekend.

Recently, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced a raft of new measures to curtail the spike in COVID-19 cases, including three weekends of lockdown, starting last weekend.

On Thursday, April 1, Holy Thursday, workplaces will be required to close at noon, except for essential services. The closure gives workers time to stock up for the curfew which starts Thursday night at 8:00. There should be no commuting on Good Friday. On Saturday, April 3, the curfew begins at noon, and continues Easter Sunday and Monday, to end at 5:00 am on April 6.

"In our town every street person will be fed. We have put everything in place. Minister Desmond McKenzie had met with us and funding is there," Gager told OBSERVER ONLINE today.

"We didn't have a problem last week and we will not have a problem this week. All street people will be able to receive their meals per day. Everything has been put in place, cooks are on line ready and will serve them their meals."

He explained that the vast majority of the street people are fed at the recently opened drop in centre in Falmouth.

"They will come to the drop in centre but you also find that because it was recently opened there are still some who are reluctant, but our team knows them. And those who don't come they will find them," said Gager, who is also chairman of the TMC.

“A lot of the people who live on the street come to the drop in centre each day and when they come for the first time they don't stop coming," Gager added.