False alarm sends Mexicans into street hours after quake

False alarm sends Mexicans into street hours after quakeSaturday, March 20, 2021
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP) — Quake alarms roused thousands of residents of Mexico City early Saturday, sending some running into the street in their pajamas, but then nothing happened.
Nerves were on edge because a 5.7-magnitude quake had struck south-central parts of the country hours earlier, though there were no reports there of injuries or damage.
Alarms sounded in some of the capital's central neighbourhoods, including Escandon and Del Valle, sending dozens out of their homes, AFP journalists reported.
Similar scenes were witnessed in the Iztacalco neighbourhood farther south, as well as in Popotla in the city's east, while in neighbourhoods including Roma and Doctores no alarm was sounded.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum initially reported the alarm on Twitter, but minutes later confirmed there had been no quake.
She subsequently said she had instructed officials to investigate why alarms had been sounded.
After Friday's earthquake, several people reported on social media that the alert was accompanied by a message saying it was a simulation — confusing many about whether to leave home.
The capital's C5 security command centre said Friday it was investigating the matter.
The capital's earthquake alert system uses seismic monitors located principally on Mexico's southern Pacific coast, where most temblors in the region originate.
It is designed to provide a warning of up to two minutes before a quake is felt in the capital.
Mexico, with its extensive Pacific coast, is subject to numerous quakes.
A 7.1-magnitude temblor on September 19, 2017, caused 370 deaths, primarily in the capital.
On the same date in 1985, a powerful 8.0-magnitude quake shook the capital, leaving more than 10,000 people dead.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy