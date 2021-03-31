Family appeals for help in finding missing teacher

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The family of 44-year-old primary school teacher Natalie Dawkins is offering a $500,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to her safe return.

Dawkins, a teacher at Four Paths Primary in Clarendon, was last seen at her home in that community on Tuesday evening (March 30) by a neighbour who alerted her to her car alarm going off.

Her navy blue Toyota Wish motorcar is also missing, and her handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000 today.

Dawkins is from Denbigh Kraal, Clarendon.

The police said her relatives tried contacting her this morning but the calls went unanswered. When relatives went to Dawkins' house they realised that her car and other items were missing.

Dawkins is of dark complexion, medium build and about 139 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall. Her attire at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natalie Dawkins is being asked to contact the Four Paths Police at 876-987-0429/987-0489, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.