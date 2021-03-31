Family appeals for help in finding missing teacher

Family appeals for help in finding missing teacherWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— The family of 44-year-old primary school teacher Natalie Dawkins is offering a $500,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to her safe return.
Dawkins, a teacher at Four Paths Primary in Clarendon, was last seen at her home in that community on Tuesday evening (March 30) by a neighbour who alerted her to her car alarm going off.
Her navy blue Toyota Wish motorcar is also missing, and her handbag was found on the Spanish Town leg of Highway 2000 today.
Dawkins is from Denbigh Kraal, Clarendon.
The police said her relatives tried contacting her this morning but the calls went unanswered. When relatives went to Dawkins' house they realised that her car and other items were missing.
Dawkins is of dark complexion, medium build and about 139 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall. Her attire at the time of her disappearance is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natalie Dawkins is being asked to contact the Four Paths Police at 876-987-0429/987-0489, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy