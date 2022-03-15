Family appeals for return of missing teen

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Relatives of 15-year-old Jodiann Hayles are hoping for her safe return. The student of Edwin Allen High school in Clarendon was last seen sometime after 3:30pm on March 11 while on her way home.

Her father, Howard Hayles, says he is at his wits end.

"A lady saw her when she turn on Lampard road to go home and she say she watch her as she bend the corner till she couldn't see her anymore. After that she don't know what happened. Since then mi walk out the place a look fi her and can't find her,” he told OBSERVER ONLINE on Tuesday.

Hayles said the teen's mother called him later that evening after realising their daughter had not come home from school.

"Her mother go check on the road and nuh see her and she go report it to the Frankfield police and all now I don't hear anything of her," he said.

He wants the police to do more to help him find his child.

“It's more than 24 hours now and mi nuh see or hear it in the media and them get the report with a photo of her. After me and the police go Carty Hill after 7:30 the other night mi nuh hear back from them. Mi go Desire, Lampard, all 'bout on foot and there is no sign of her. Mi search the riverbed; mi nuh know where else fi go and still can't locate her," he told OBSERVER ONLINE.

The Frankfield police have confirmed that a missing persons report has been filed. One lawman who spoke on condition of anonymity said the young girl had run away from home before but declined to provide further details.

For now, her father says, the rest of the family is having a hard time coping with her absence.

"Her mother not eating and she not well, all she a do is cry. We not keeping up," he said.

When last seen, Jodiann Hayles was wearing a light blue school uniform, black shoes and carrying a blue backpack. She is tall, slim and of dark complexion.