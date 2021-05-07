'Family is everything' says DJ Khaled as Mother's Day approaches

KINGSTON, Jamaica — International record producer and music executive DJ Khaled today expressed his love for his family, which he said is “everything,” during a special Instagram live with the Jamaica Observer where he shared the impact his family has had on him.

DJ Khaled was discussing the importance of family with Jamaica Observer Lifestyle Editor Novia McDonald-Whyte given Mother's Day which is being celebrated this Sunday.

“Family is everything. My mother and father…I wouldn't be who I am without my mother and father, you know what I'm saying? Without their guidance, their blessings,” DJ Khaled said.

“They give me the drive to this day because they took care of me and they worked every day, seven days a week for me when I was a kid, now I work seven days a week for them and I take care of them,” he continued.

The American producer shared that, “When you see DJ Khaled go hard and work hard every single day, you know, while I'm doing that I know I can take care of my family and my mother and father.

“I got kids now, you know? And I have a queen now so I have to be great every day,” he said.

DJ Khaled last week dropped his 12th studio album “Khaled Khaled”. The album features Jamaican Dancehall artistes Bounty Killer, Capleton, Buju Banton and Barrington Levy on the track Where I Come From.